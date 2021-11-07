A local armed forces group celebrated the 416th anniversary of an historic battle.

On Saturday October 23, 53 members and friends of the Grantham branch of the Royal Naval Association sat down to dinner at the Masonic Hall to celebrate the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

The mayor of Grantham, Coun Dean Ward and his wife were the guests of the evening, with the mayor drawing the raffle.

Royal Naval Association dinner in Grantham (52862365)

Everyone was entertained by singing sea shanties before dancing to a disco.

If anyone is interested in joining the RNA in the Grantham area, call 01476 403713.