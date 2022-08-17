Fourteen youngsters from Grantham, participating in the National Citizen Service, are spreading positivity around town with their painted rocks.

As a part of the 16-year-olds' two week NCS programme, the group must complete a social action project to help the local community.

To do this, they collected and painted rocks with quotes on them.

The rocks also include a QR code on them which takes people to various helplines and charities.

The rocks the NCS group have painted to spread around Grantham. (58715906)

Jessica Corringan, a member of the NCS group, said: "We decided our passion was to spread positivity and inspiring words around Grantham.

"In total, we have 45 rocks to spread around Grantham in different locations, such as the train station and Wyndham Park.

"We plan to spread the rocks around Grantham on Thursday, August 18, whilst doing a sponsored ten kilometre walk for charity."

The rocks include quotes on them such as "stay strong" and "be kind".

The ten kilometre walk is to raise money for Framework Housing Association, a charity that is dedicated to rehousing and rehabilitating vulnerable and homeless people.

Jessica added: "Last year they helped over 18,000 people build a better, more sustainable life for themselves.

"We discovered the charity after a speaker came to talk to us about Framework at the beginning of our social action week.

"So far we have been sponsored £50 in total which will donated to Framework directly."