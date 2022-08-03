A National Citizen Service group in Grantham is running a bingo event to raise money for a homelessness charity.

The bingo event will be held tomorrow (Thursday, August 4) from midday until 4pm at the Jubilee Church Life Centre.

This is to raise money for Framework, which is a charity that supports individuals tackling homelessness and rough sleepers.

BKC fundraiser will be holding the bingo event on August 4. (58383337)

A representative from the BKC Fundraiser group said: "We think people should come to our family event as it will be great to raise awareness for the Framework charity, whilst also raising some money for them.

"This will be greatly appreciated and needed by the charity to improve the lives of many homeless people in Grantham and surrounding areas.

"The event itself will be great fun for everyone as well!"

Framework works with people in need across the East Midlands including Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Sheffield.

Prizes on offer include a giant teddy, sweets, toiletries, candles, dog toys and much more.

The representative added: "It is important to support Framework because despite all the positive impact they have little impact in Lincolnshire!

"In both Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire they have 11,000 donor and only 200 of those come from Lincolnshire, despite the number of rough sleepers in Lincolnshire increasing.

"Framework not only helps get people off the street they help them with issue such as mental health which will help them never end up in homelessness again."

The entry fee is any donation you wish to make.