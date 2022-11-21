Disputes continue between a "selfish" neighbour and St Wulfram's officials regarding footpath parking and church access.

As St Wulfram’s Church is set to host its fifth Christmas tree festival this week, organisers have had to send out letters to those participating in the event about difficulties accessing the church.

The difficulties concern Peter Escreet, who lives in Church Trees House which fronts the path leading up to the church, and who insists on parking his car on the only route vehicles can take to access it.

Access to St Wulfram's Church is blocked by neighbour Peter Escreet. (60793032)

As previously reported, Mr Escreet has voiced his issues with vehicles using the footpath as he believes it poses a “danger to pedestrians”. He has since taken to parking his Land Rover there.

On Friday, Grantham removals company Tilley's tried to deliver an 18ft tree to the church ahead of the festival, but problems occurred when Mr Escreet’s car was parked on the access path.

Kevin Tilley, owner of Tilley’s, said: “We were waiting to hope the car would move but it didn’t. We knocked on the door and no one answered.

“I don’t know how [Mr Escreet] can presume it’s OK to put his vehicle there but nobody else can.

Kevin Tilley, owner of Tilley's, trying to deliver the tree to St Wulfram's. (60792330)

“What would happen in the event of an ambulance or funeral or wedding?"

Melanie Brown, operations and development manager for St Wulfram’s Church, was also there when Tilley’s tried to deliver the tree and described Mr Escreet’s actions as “not very public spirited”.

She added: “We’ve got nearly 150 trees coming. We’ve got disabled people, people with pushchairs, community groups and how are they going to get in?

“We’ve been on this site for 1,000 years and always had access to it.

“[The tree festival] is supposed to be a community event and it’s making it very difficult just through somebody else’s selfishness.”

Mr Escreet has stated previously through the Journal that the access route is a footpath and as per the highway code rule 145 "you must not drive on or over a pavement, footpath or bridleway except to gain lawful access to property, or in the case of an emergency".

He told the Journal this week: “It’s nothing to do with me being unhappy. The highway code states you are not to drive on a footpath, it does not say you can't park on a footpath.

“Vehicles driving up this footpath are a danger to pedestrians and have caused thousands of pounds of damage to the path.

“I have spent nearly £900 repairing the path myself and I've spent time repairing the wall along the path where cars and lorries have hit it.

“Lincolnshire Highway Agency have said they will only reply damaged flagstones with tarmac, which will look awful.”

The St Wulfram’s Christmas Tree Festival will run from Thursday until Sunday.

From today (Monday), local groups, businesses, schools and individuals are asked to take along and decorate a Christmas tree to be displayed in the church.

In the letter sent out to participants, they have been told they can park in Castlegate, at Grantham House or at the rectory to bring their trees into the church.