A neighbour has been told not to park his vehicle on a footpath as parties involved in an ongoing dispute try to move towards a resolution.

A meeting took place on Tuesday between the rector of St Wulfram’s Church Father Stuart Cradduck, neighbour Peter Escreet and Councillor Richard Davies, who is the executive portfolio holder for highways at Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).

It was held to discuss vehicular access on the path up to the entrance of the church, which Mr Escreet has been accused of blocking with his Land Rover.

Access to St Wulfram's Church is blocked by neighbour Peter Escreet. (60793032)

Access has been blocked since last month after Mr Escreet claimed vehicles were driving on the path illegally and damaging his property.

However, LCC says there may be access rights for vehicles that pre-date its current responsibility for maintaining the path as a footway. Although this would ban parking it is believed that residents are entitled to use the path for vehicular access.

Although no documents exist to support this theory, it is hoped that Fr Stuart and Mr Escreet can come to an agreement without taking the matter through the courts, which would ultimately decide.

Coun Davies said: “Like all neighbourly disputes, often there are no firm rights and wrongs, and the best course of action is for people to be respectful of the needs and concerns of all so we can live and work together.

Councillor Richard Davies (61268228)

“This is a truly special location in the heart of Grantham and everyone agrees it needs protecting for future generations, while at the same time working well for the here and now.”

Fr Stuart said he felt “sympathy” for Mr Escreet over the amount of vehicles that pass his property, and “suggested that as a compromise we would only allow disabled access, deliveries and contractors to drive up to the church”.

Mr Escreet - who agreed not to park on the path any longer - argued that Church Street has a “sensible width” as well as a pedestrian pavement, for vehicles to access the church, so he “can’t see any reason why it should not continue to be so used”.

However, Fr Stuart said: “This would mean the disturbance and possible exhumation of graves which I was not in favour of, especially as the disturbance of these graves was unnecessary and I believe not a good use of public funds when a legal right of way exists.”

St Wulfram's Church. (55127776)

Previously, Mr Escreet has raised concerns over damage caused to paving outside his property and said he has paid over £900 in repairs.

LCC said it is “clear there has been damage” to the slabs, mainly outside Mr Escreet’s property and the home next door.

Fr Stuart added: “It was noted that the paving which was the most damaged was directly outside Mr Escreet’s house and no further up Church Trees.”

Coun Davies will speak to Lincolnshire Police to confirm the highway status and to agree on a “sensible approach to enforcement” should action need to be taken.

All those involved have agreed to meet again in the Spring to continue the conversation and “find a satisfactory way forward”, LCC has said.