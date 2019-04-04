Neighbour's anger at washing machine pile left in Grantham street

A resident has complained of the mess left by neighbours including a pile of washing machines and a ‘scrap yard’.

The resident, who asked not to be named, complained to the Journal last week about the state of Welland Court.

The man, who is in his 70s, said: “It’s not just the rubbish. We have three houses, one dismantling the washing machines, one making furniture and one with a scrap yard.”

The resident said the Earlesfield estate court has been a mess for years.

He complained of cars being driven across verges, bins not being put back after collections and workmen having used it as a dump.

He added: “I have walked the dogs carrying secateurs to cut overhanging hedges and bushes. Footpaths still have last autumn’s leaves and there are quad bikes and motorcycles ripping up grass areas.

“My wife and myself are coming up to 80 years. This house is on a lifetime lease so we are stuck with it.”

Since talking to the Journal, council workmen have visited Welland Court to tidy up and remove the machines

Beforehand, an SKDC spokesman said: “Our housing officer is in conversations with the occupants and will take appropriate action.

“Any breach of tenancy conditions is taken seriously by the council.