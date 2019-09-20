Neighbours angry at plans to build 43 flats on 'quiet, residential street' in Grantham

Neighbours have hit out at plans to build 43 supported living flats on their ‘quiet, residential street’.

Flagtree Developments Ltd want to build the two and three storey high complex on the site of the former Chandos House on Gorse Road in Grantham, which will include 38 two-bedroom apartments and five one-bedroom apartments.

But neighbours living on Gorse Road believe that it will be an invasion of their privacy if plans for the build are approved.