Six local villagers have had a bright start to 2021 after winning on the Postcode Lottery.

Six people in Caythorpe were celebrating over the weekend after winning £1,000 each thanks to their postcode.

The Arnhem Drive neighbours landed the windfall when NG32 3DQ was announced as a People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize winner on Saturday January 2.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson. (43807413)

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes and said: “What a great way to start the year! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they have fun spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted on behalf of WaterAid which has received more than £15.9 million in funding thanks to players.

The charity is determined to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding this year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.