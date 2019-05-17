Neighbours' frustration over lack of grass cutting in Grantham street

Neighbours living in a quiet close have criticised Lincolnshire County Council for failing to maintain their grass verges.

David Mitchell, of St Helens Close, Grantham, claims the council has not cut the grass outside his home since the middle of last year.

The former firefighter has lived in the close for 25 years and says he is “disgusted” with the state it has been left to get into.

He said: “It’s not been like this for years. I can’t even remember when it was last cut and now it looks a complete state. After the council tax hike I thought we might get a better service. It now looks to have gone downhill.”

Some of the neighbours have now taken matters into their own hands and cut the grass themselves.

St Helens Close in Grantham. (10289727)

David’s neighbour, Judith Newcombe, who has lived in the close for 20 years, has also been removing piles of branches that had fallen from a tree.

She added: “They were sticking up out of the ground. Some had fallen during a storm a few months ago and were dangerous, especially as children play around here.”

Judith also cut the grass verges outside her home a few weeks ago but is reluctant to do it again, adding: “I had to use my own electric lawn mower because I was fed up of it looking like such an eyesore.”

The neighbours believe that they are not deemed a high enough priority as they are not on a main road.

David added: “It is not our responsibility to cut it and it has gone past the point where we can manage it without some help.”

St Helen's Close, Grantham. (10295201)

After being contacted by the Journal this week, Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “The only grassy area on St Helens Close is by the junction with Wroxhall Drive. This isn’t part of the highway.

“However, our contractor is currently in the process of completing the first cut of the year in South Kesteven, so we will ask them to trim it for the residents when they are in the area.

“We’ll then discuss future maintenance arrangements with South Kesteven District Council.”

An SKDC spokesperson said: “This area does not fall under the responsibility of South Kesteven District Council.

“Verges which are cut by our grounds maintenance company, EnvironmentSK, are on at least their third cut of the year by this stage.

“We hope that other service providers can emulate our lead, especially in the high quality and excellent level of service provided by EnvironmentSK, whose hard work reflects our commitment to a higher street standard which already consistently exceeds the national average.”