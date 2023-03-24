A neighbour who helped an injured woman whose house was badly damaged in a fiery explosion says the local community was “amazing”.

Esther Maddison was alerted to the fire when she heard a moaning noise coming from a passageway across the road from her house in Cecil Street on Tuesday morning.

Mrs Maddison, 43, went over to find the woman in the passageway, mumbling something about her house being on fire.

Four fire crews are in attendance on St Anne's Street in Grantham. (63099838)

She could smell smoke and tried to pull the woman away from the house, but she was worried about one of her dogs still inside.

Mrs Maddison ran back to her house to get her phone and called the emergency services at 6.45am.

She said: “She was trying to get back into the house and by this time the fire had taken hold and there was so much acrid smoke billowing out. It was all coming out the top of the house, through the roof.

“She has two dogs. One was out of the house, the other was inside going crazy. By this time I was shouting and screaming ‘fire, help, help, fire’, trying to get this lady away from the house.

The house in Cecil Street, Grantham, was severely damaged as a result of the fire. (63152186)

“Then there was an explosion, really loud, and that’s what brought the neighbours out.

“The fire seemed to be progressing to the other houses, smoke was coming through the roofs.

“I briefly saw fire at the back of the house, but it was mainly smoke.

“When the explosion happened there was this almighty ‘woomph’ and it blew part of the chimney away.”

Mrs Maddison said people “were amazing”. They helped by providing blankets, drinks and looking after the dogs.

She was also concerned for a deaf woman who lives next door to where the fire started and who has a young daughter.

Mrs Maddison added: “We were so concerned for her. So I was bashing on her door and screaming through the letterbox.”

The woman and her daughter eventually left the house unhurt.

The fire service arrived within eight minutes. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This has been a house fire resulting in severe fire damage to a dining room in a mid terraced house with fire damage to the remainder of property.

“The adjoining properties suffered slight smoke ingress.

“Our crews have extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel. They also used thermal imaging cameras, a portable fan and a short extension ladder.”

It is not known what injuries the resident suffered, but the spokesperson confirmed: “The resident has been transported to hospital by EMAS and a neighbour treated for slight smoke inhalation.”

The fire was caused by a “flammable liquid placed in an open fire to light it, causing a flash back”, said the spokesperson.

The entrance to the house has been boarded up after the fire melted the door.

Mrs Maddison added: “It was very, very scary, but it could have been a lot worse. The neighbours were so, so good. Such an amazing community. That’s when you see everybody pull together.”

Mrs Maddison helps at Grantham Poverty Concern, where husband Andy is chairman. Despite being treated for slight smoke inhalation after the incident, she went to Grantham Baptist Church to cook 50 meals for vulnerable people.

She was described as a “true heroine in our eyes” by Maggie Haycox, who lives in Cecil Street.

“Apparently she was in her garden when she heard the screams and she took everything under control phoning the fire crew and rescuing the occupant.”

She added: “When all of the fire engines were here, it was amazing the way that the crew all worked together to get the blaze under control.

“[However] it was quite scary as the neighbours were all evacuated.”