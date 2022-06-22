Neighbours of a man who died following a house fire have paid tribute to him, saying that "he always had a smile and a wave" for them.

A man in his 50s named Alex sadly died following a house fire in Mallard Court, Grantham, on Saturday (June 18).

The fire occurred just before midnight on Saturday when firefighters and the police were called to an address on the road.

House fire in Mallard Court, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (57415687)

June Margarita Rattray and Liz Smith, both residents of Thames Road, were woken by the emergency services on their street at around midnight on Saturday.

June said: "Me and my partner both got up. It was a blaze.

"There were four fire engines down the street and one at the top.

House fire in Mallard Court, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (57415608)

"Nobody could get down there. I heard shouting, breaking glass and something exploded."

Liz and June said that the woman who lived in the property with Alex had jumped from the first floor window to escape the fire, sustaining broken ribs and other minor injuries in the process, and that the man who also lived there was still in hospital.

Liz said: “The police and other emergency services were absolutely fabulous.

When asked about Alex, they said “he did make you giggle” and told of how he had joked with them just the day before, wishing them a Merry Christmas despite the hot weather.

June added: “That’s just how he was. Very jolly. He always had a wave and a smile for you.

“It’s just devastating. This is a neighbourhood, we all get on with each other. It’s terrible.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man in his 50s man sadly died the following day in hospital. His family have been informed.

“A man and woman in their 50s were also taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The police are not treating this incident as suspicious.

Mark Baxter, chief fire officer at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue extend our condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this tragic fire in Grantham.

"Our crews were faced with a well-developed fire, and, although our firefighters managed to enter the property and rescue the occupant, he later passed away despite best efforts.”