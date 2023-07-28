Neighbours raised the alarm to a house fire that resulted in severe damage.

Fire crews from Grantham, Sleaford, Newark and Lincoln South attended the incident at 6.17am yesterday (Thursday) in Sharpe Road, Grantham.

The house was empty and has been for a number of years, a neighbour in the street said.

The house that caught on fire in Sharpe Road, Grantham.

Those living in a house opposite raised the alarm after they spotted smoke, and then they also told the neighbours to the right of the house, to get them out safely.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “My husband told me there were fire engines outside and when I looked out at around 8am, they were still trying to put the fire out.

“There were a few fire engines along the street.”

The fire resulted in severe fire damage to 50 per cent of the loft space and the ceiling of the first bedroom.

There was also light smoke damage to the rest of the building.

A fire investigation concluded the cause was by an electrical fault within the insulation.

It was also said the same house had a fire a few years ago in the garage as a result of an electrical fault.