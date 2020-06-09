Home   News   Article

Neighbours prepare for battle over plan to build council houses on open space in Grantham

By Marie Bond
Published: 11:06, 09 June 2020
 Updated: 11:08, 09 June 2020

Neighbours are horrified by plans to turn a patch of green open space popular with families and dog walkers into a housing estate.

As reported yesterday (Monday), South Kesteven District Council wants to build 65 council-owned properties on the site of the former Blessed Hugh More School site in Grantham.

The proposal has caused uproar among neighbours in Rosetti Court, Tennyson Avenue, Burns Close, Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive, which bound the site.

