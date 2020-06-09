Neighbours are horrified by plans to turn a patch of green open space popular with families and dog walkers into a housing estate.

As reported yesterday (Monday), South Kesteven District Council wants to build 65 council-owned properties on the site of the former Blessed Hugh More School site in Grantham.

The proposal has caused uproar among neighbours in Rosetti Court, Tennyson Avenue, Burns Close, Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive, which bound the site.