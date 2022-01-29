Four neighbours in Cranwell village, north of Grantham, are celebrating today after winning £30,000 each with People’s Postcode Lottery.

The cash windfall comes after the neighbours’ postcode, NG34 8DB, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Saturday 29th January.

The winners were either unavailable to collect their prize cheques or chose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt (42358285)

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the winners, she said: “I’m absolutely delighted for our winners in Cranwell Village!

"What a lovely amount of money to win. I hope they all enjoy celebrating this weekend and I’m certain they’ll enjoy spoiling themselves and their loved ones with the cash.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £850 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust. The Trust supports charities and good causes which educates, supports and promotes animal welfare and conservation, through regular grant funding. Supported charities include Cats Protection, Dogs Trust and PDSA.