Grantham neighbours serenade Joyce on 90th birthday

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:00, 04 May 2020

A group of close-knit neighbours have helped one of their friends celebrate her 90th birthday.

Joyce Greaves, who has lived on Conisbrough Close, Grantham, for four years, had cancelled her birthday meal with her neighbours because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Joyce was moved to tears last Sunday after they all came out to serenade her with a heartfelt rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ followed by a round of applause.

