Neighbours serenade Marjorie on her 100th birthday

A group of neighbours have helped a great-grandmother celebrate her 100th birthday in lockdown.

Marjorie Downes, who has lived on Woolsthorpe Road in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth for five years, had been forced to cancel her original birthday plansbecause of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, she was moved to tears on Thursday after her neighbours turned out to serenade her with a heartfelt rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.