A group of neighbours presented a cheque to the foodbank.

Resident representees of Wroxall Drive recently presented Brian Hanbury of Grantham Foodbank with a cheque for £700.

The money was raised during the residents’ Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which included a raffle, jam, chutney and cuddly toy sale, and a special auction, with plenty of fun with a magician, balloon artist and fancy-dress competitions.

Representees presenting the cheque (57321903)

They enjoyed food and drink sheltering from the unseasonal weather with entertainment from a magician and balloon artist and joined together for cake bakes and best dressed Prince and Princess competitions.