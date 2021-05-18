A new buffet restaurant has opened in the former Pizza Express premises in The George Centre.

Fusion Buffet has opened a day after the government eased lockdown restrictions, allowing people to dine indoors.

The new restaurant has been opened by Nepalese brothers Manish and Ishan Acharya who are based in Peterborough.

Gallery1

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, was at the restaurant to cut a ribbon and officially open the buffet on Monday evening.

Fusion Buffet will serve Nepalese, Indian, Oriental and Italian food.

Ishan has been involved in the restaurant business for the last 10 years and says he is now keen to start up his own business in Grantham.

This is a new venture for Manish who currently works as a telecoms field engineer. He previously served more than nine years in the British Army, 1st Royal Gurkha Rifles.

For opening times of the Fusion Buffet and prices click here.