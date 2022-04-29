A Grantham restaurant has raised £300 for two local charities.

Namaste Dining in London Road celebrated the Nepali New Year with music, dancing and a Nepalese meal.

Nepalese New Year marks the first day of Bikram Sambat, which is the official calendar of Nepal.

Namaste Dining presents a cheque to Grantham Museum (56365487)

Through the celebrations the restaurant raised £150 each for South Lincolnshire Blind Society, through BHive, and Grantham Museum.

Krishna Gurung, of Namaste Dining, said: "Our customers had been very generous and helped us to raise funds for local charities.

"We will continue these kinds of events in the near future."