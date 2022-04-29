Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Nepalese New Year celebrations raise £300 for local charities

By Laycie Beck
-
laycie.beck@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 29 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A Grantham restaurant has raised £300 for two local charities.

Namaste Dining in London Road celebrated the Nepali New Year with music, dancing and a Nepalese meal.

Nepalese New Year marks the first day of Bikram Sambat, which is the official calendar of Nepal.

Namaste Dining presents a cheque to Grantham Museum (56365487)
Namaste Dining presents a cheque to Grantham Museum (56365487)

Through the celebrations the restaurant raised £150 each for South Lincolnshire Blind Society, through BHive, and Grantham Museum.

Krishna Gurung, of Namaste Dining, said: "Our customers had been very generous and helped us to raise funds for local charities.

"We will continue these kinds of events in the near future."

Namaste Dining presents a cheque to BHive for South Lincolnshire Blind Society. (56365499)
Namaste Dining presents a cheque to BHive for South Lincolnshire Blind Society. (56365499)
Business Grantham Human Interest Laycie Beck
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE