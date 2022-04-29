Nepalese New Year celebrations raise £300 for local charities
Published: 13:00, 29 April 2022
A Grantham restaurant has raised £300 for two local charities.
Namaste Dining in London Road celebrated the Nepali New Year with music, dancing and a Nepalese meal.
Nepalese New Year marks the first day of Bikram Sambat, which is the official calendar of Nepal.
Through the celebrations the restaurant raised £150 each for South Lincolnshire Blind Society, through BHive, and Grantham Museum.
Krishna Gurung, of Namaste Dining, said: "Our customers had been very generous and helped us to raise funds for local charities.
"We will continue these kinds of events in the near future."