Essential track work will be carried out in Grantham over Bank Holiday Weekend, but Network Rail say disruption will be "minimal".

Network Rail is upgrading the track in Grantham over the August Bank Holiday weekend to bring smoother journeys for passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line.

As a result, there will be some changes to LNER services on Saturday August 28.

Track renewal work in Grantham. (50258902)

Overnight on Saturday August 28, teams will be lifting and replacing the track on a section of the line between the north of Grantham and Claypole level crossing, near Newark-on-Trent.

The ballast – stones which support the track – and the wooden sleepers will also be replaced.

As well as bringing smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers, this work will also reduce the amount of maintenance which is required in future.

Network Rail has carefully planned the work which is taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend. Over 95% of Britain’s rail network will be open for business as usual, meaning passengers can reconnect with family, friends, and their favourite holiday destinations.

Most of the work in Grantham will be carried out overnight when there are no trains running on the line. There will be some changes to LNER services on Saturday 28 August:

The 19:45 Leeds to London King’s Cross and the 20:30 London King’s Cross to Leeds services will not run.

The 21:00 London King’s Cross to Newcastle service will depart earlier than usual. It will also be diverted, extending journey times.

The 22:00 service from London King’s Cross to Leeds will also set off earlier than usual and journey times will be extended.

Passengers can find out how their journeys will be affected with their train operator, via National Rail Enquiries, or by following #AugustBHWorks on Twitter.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This vital work to upgrade the track in Grantham will bring smoother, more reliable services for passengers.

"We’re carrying out these improvements now to reduce the amount of maintenance and repair work required in future, helping to prevent disruption to services.

“As we welcome passengers back to the railway, the vast majority of services are running as normal. We’re advising people to check their journey and allow plenty of time.”

People are advised to follow government guidance and wear a face covering in busy indoor settings, unless they are exempt. With good ventilation systems on trains, extra cleaning and improved information about quieter times, passengers can continue to travel with confidence.