A new £13 million leisure centre has officially opened today (Monday).

The Bingham Arena Leisure Centre has officially opened to the public with its new 25 metre lane swimming pool, teaching pool, fitness centre, spin and exercise studios, as well as café and community hall.

Councillor Simon Robinson, leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, is delighted the centre has now opened to the public and said: "This is a wonderful new facility for the people of Bingham and Rushcliffe at a time investment in our growing communities is so important.

The Bingham Arena Leisure Centre is now officially open to the public. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council (62532900)

“This site has something for everybody from swimming to gym to an 80-station fitness studio with two group exercise studios and an indoor cycling studio and then there’s Bingham Jubilee Community Hall also providing a great space for events!

"There is a state-of-the-art Boditrax body composition and activity tracking platform too which members can use for free.

The Bingham Arena Leisure Centre is now officially open to the public. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council (62532742)

“The six lane swimming pool looks terrific and features really good spectator seating for galas and competitions. It will attract a lot of talented athletes to practise and compete here.

“We’ve invested in a carbon clever and energy efficient site, setting an example for others to follow in investing in new infrastructure in the right way.

“Air source heat pumps, combined heat and power technology, water efficiency measures, LED lighting and energy efficient building materials are all in the building’s new design.

The Bingham Arena Leisure Centre is now officially open to the public. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council (62532895)

“Bingham Arena is a great new facility, come and see it for yourself and take advantage of the founder membership offer which is available for a limited time.”

The leisure centre was built with green technologies and has 78% lower carbon emission rates than other leisure centres near the area.

It will be the first facility to welcome swimming galas, competitions and events as it has a 330-seater swimming pool spectating area.

The Bingham Arena Leisure Centre is now officially open to the public. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council (62532947)

The site of Chapel Lane is managed by Lex Leisure. Residents can sign up for membership with a special founder offer of just £37.50 per month. This price will be frozen for three years and there will also be no joining fee.

This is available until February 28, and more information can be found at www.leisurecentre.com/bingham-arena/founder-offer.

The Bingham Jubilee Community Hall will be able to host a range of events for audiences up to 300 people.

If anyone is interested in hiring the hall for an event, they can find out more at www.leisurecentre.com/bingham-arena/contact-us.

The former Bingham Leisure Centre at Toot Hill School has now closed, but facilities are still open for community use for outdoor sports including hockey, tennis and athletics.

Membership and bookings from the Toot Hill site have been transferred over to Bingham Arena.

Lex Leisure will continue to communicate with existing users and clubs via communications and social media channels to confirm arrangements of the switch to the new site.

Glen Hall, Parkwood Leisure’s managing director, said: “The new Bingham Arena is a fantastic addition to the borough’s leisure facilities, and further enhances the leisure, health and fitness provision for the community of Bingham and the surrounding area."

The offices at the new Bingham Enterprise Centre are open for business, thanks to funding from the European Regional Development Fund and Local Growth Funding from D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership.