Next week a new £13 million leisure centre will open its doors to the public.

The Bingham Arena Leisure Centre will open on Monday, February 20, to the public with its new 25-metre six-lane swimming pool, teaching pool, fitness centre, spin and exercise studios, café and community hall.

Councillor Simon Robinson, leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, visited the site ahead of the opening and said: "I’m absolutely delighted to see the progress we’ve made with this wonderful new facility for the people of Bingham and Rushcliffe at a time new investment in our growing communities is so important.

Councillor Simon Robinson with Chief Executive Katherine Marriott outside the new Bingham Arena. (62416065)

“The Bingham community will benefit from this new site and with a prominent location right by the A46. It can be accessed by those further afield too.

“This site has something for everybody from swimming to gym to a fitness suite and other exercise and then there’s Bingham Jubilee Community Hall also providing a great space for events and will be available to book soon.

“The six lane swimming pool features really good spectator seating for galas and competitions, I think it looks terrific and will attract a lot of talented athletes to practise and compete here.

“As well as the leisure centre, we wanted to offer the employment side as well at this site so the office space at the Enterprise Centre was vital.

Bingham Arena Leisure Centre features a new 25 metre six lane swimming pool with a 330-seater spectating area. (62021210)

“We completed research prior that found there was a big demand for businesses who wanted to stay in the town so the 12 new office spaces on site will help to retain local talent.

“These buildings are a real flagship for green technologies too and we’ve invested in a carbon clever and energy efficient site and we’re proud the building has 78% lower carbon emission rates than other leisure sites locally.

“Bingham Arena is a great new facility, come and see it for yourself when it opens its doors later this month.”

Bingham Arena Leisure Centre and Bingham Jubilee Community Hall will open its doors on Monday February 20. (62021213)

The leisure centre, located on Chapel Lane, will also include the Bingham Jubilee Community Hall, which will be able to host a range of events for audiences up to 300 people, courtesy of part-funding from D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership and support from Bingham Town Council.

It will also be the first facility locally to welcome significant swimming galas, competitions and events, thanks to a 330-seater swimming pool spectating area, presenting new opportunities with swim instructors qualified to Swim England standard.

Glen Hall, Parkwood Leisure’s managing director, said: “The new Bingham Arena is a fantastic addition to the Borough’s leisure facilities, and further enhances the leisure, health and fitness provision for the community of Bingham and the surrounding area.

“It’s also a great showcase for what can be done to improve the energy efficiency of leisure facilities, which is something that we’re working hard to do across all our sites.”

The offices at the new Bingham Enterprise Centre are now open for business, courtesy of funding from the European Regional Development Fund and Local Growth Funding from D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership.

The current Bingham Leisure Centre is based at Toot Hill School, and this will close, although it will remain available for outdoor sports including hockey, tennis and athletics.

Current memberships and bookings at the school will transfer to the new centre.

New members can sign up at www.leisurecentre.com/bingham-arena/founder-offer for £37.50, and this price will be frozen for three years.