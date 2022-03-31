A gaming company is set to open a new £200,000 casino in the town.

Merkur Slots has opened a £200K gaming centre in 29-30 St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, creating 10 new local jobs in the process.

The casino, which opened yesterday (March 30), will host a grand opening on Friday April 29, with a big cash giveaway and other prizes on offer.

The new Grantham team celebrate the opening of Merkur Slots on St Peters Hill. (55812341)

The opening is part of a nationwide programme that will see Merkur Slots invest over £10 million on UK high streets in 2022.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Slots’ parent company Merkur Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Grantham, through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.”

The new St Peters Hill venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis firmly on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games.

Customers also receive unlimited free refreshments.

“Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment,” added Mark.

“I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new Merkur Slots venue as I am.”

For further information about the new Merkur Slots venue in Grantham, please visit www.merkurslots.com.