Two new operating theatres are set to open at Grantham Hospital following a £5.3 million investment.

Following a £5.3million investment at Grantham and District Hospital by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), two new operating theatres will open tomorrow.

The two modular theatres, along with their associated preparation rooms, utility facilities and a six-bed recovery ward with an ultra clean ventilation system, will create additional theatre capacity to care for those in need of surgery in the county.

Impressions of how the new operating theatres at Grantham Hospital will look (55501070)

They will take the place of two temporary units.

A ULHT spokesperson said: "It is a pleasure to welcome our first patients to our two new theatres.

"The new modular building includes two operating theatres, along with their associated preparation rooms, utility facilities and a six-bed recovery ward. There is also an area for staff to change and take a break.

"The state-of-the-art theatres include an ultraclean ventilation system and digital screens which allow our theatre teams to access real-time patient and diagnostic information.

"The two new theatres increase our available theatre capacity on the Grantham site by 50 per cent, taking us up to six theatres and strengthening our ambition to be a centre of excellence in our elective recovery programme.

"For our patients, not only will they benefit from the state-of-the-art environment, the additional capacity will continue to support our efforts to reduce waiting times."

County and district Councillor Ray Wootten, whose ward covers Grantham Hospital, said: "I welcome the Investment into the new orthopaedic theatres at Grantham Hospital, which will be a centre of excellence.

"People are happily coming to Grantham to get their operations done and, it enables residents in the locality, the convenience of not having to travel for planned surgery."