A new activity studio for youngsters is set to open next month.

Owner of All Day Play, Megan Gilmartin, initially started the business in May 2020 by selling craft and activity boxes online, but is now expanding the business into a studio.

The All Day Play studio will be opening on Chandlers Yard Business Park, Grantham on Saturday, December 11.

Children taking part in science experiments (53069949)

Megan said: "We are going to have some open sessions for the first week and the second week we have some Christmas sessions.

"We're going to have a lot of different options for classes and sessions and for all different ages.

"It will be very good for families with children with multiple ages, as I think it will be really nice that two children of different ages could each sit down and do the same project in their own way."

Children taking part in a Halloween workshop (53069940)

The Christmas sessions will include a range of festive sessions, including 'Gingerbread Club' on December 20 and 21 where the children will be taking part in a large scale art project.

Megan added: "We are going to spend the first morning building it with cardboard boxes and once it's built we will paint it and work on some large scale decorations, then the next day we will decorate it."

There will also be family Christmas parties taking place and an evening cookie decoration session for adults.

Children playing with the dinosaur craft box (53069927)

Megan has a background in musical theatre and now as a mother of two she loves making things with her children and getting creative.

She plans to make All Day Play very open ended play for children so that they can all work on different projects and experiment with art.

Megan added: "It's not going to be where everybody makes the same thing, children will have a unique experience creating what they want to create."

Children getting creative in a Halloween session (53069946)

In addition to the studio craft space, there will also be a lobby area with a shop where parents can have a hot drink or look in the shop whilst their children are playing or go into the studio and play with them.

The shop will sell a variety of craft items, including the craft and activity boxes Megan initially started with, and as the studio becomes established she hopes to bring out some new themes for the boxes.

To find out more about the studio's sessions and craft boxes visit https://www.alldayplay.co.uk/