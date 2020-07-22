Home   News   Article

New Aldi store for Grantham is approved

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:06, 22 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:09, 22 July 2020

Plans for a new Aldi store in Grantham have been approved today.

The new store will be located on derelict land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road.

It will replace the current store which is located off South parade and which the company says is no longer fit for purpose.

Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE