Supermarket Aldi will open its new store in Grantham tomorrow (Thursday, March 24).

The store, on the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road, will open its doors at 8am with an official opening ceremony.

The new store replaces the existing store on South Parade and will be run by store manager Simon Cook, along with a team of 35 colleagues.

The new Aldi store in Grantham. (55633232)

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 with monthly vouchers, Mr Cook and his team will be joined by Team GB bronze medallist Sam Oldham to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on opening morning. Sam won bronze with the gymnastics team at the 2012 London Olympics.

Aldi store manager Simon Cook said: “It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sam Oldham join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Gymnastics star Sam said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store opens on Thursday, March 24. (55633240)

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Grantham to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com

The new store will be open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.