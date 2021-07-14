Aldi have confirmed that construction of a new store in Grantham is "progressing well".

The construction of the supermarket on derelict land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road began in April.

Once completed, it will replace the current store, which is located off South Parade.

The construction of a new Aldi in Grantham is progressing. (49210819)

One councillor said that the planned store "actually enhances the environment" rather than being an eyesore.

Aldi confirmed that they were moving towards opening the new store early in 2022.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Construction for our new Grantham store on the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road is progressing well as we move towards opening in the first quarter of 2022.

Artist's impression of the new Ald (42208117)

"This will create up to 10 jobs for the community.”