Ambulance service are preparing for winter with brand new ambulances, additional 999 call handlers and welfare vehicles for frontline crews.

The winter months are traditionally one of the busiest times of year for the NHS due to increases in flu cases and cold weather-related illnesses such as trips and falls.

For the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) it can also become more challenging to reach patients in need due to adverse weather and poor road conditions.

East Midlands Ambulance Service. (60477670)

Divisional director for Nottinghamshire Greg Cox explained that patients and staff are the two main focusses for the county in the coming winter months.

He said: “This winter it is more important than ever that we work with our NHS system partners to ensure we are able to provide the best care possible to the patients who really need us, as well as looking after our staff during this period of increased demand.

“This includes working with both our senior EMAS clinicians and healthcare colleagues so that only patients who genuinely need an ambulance receive one, and also working daily with our NHS system partners to reduce hospital handover delays.

“As Nottingham is the largest city in the East Midlands and a favourite location for revellers to visit during the festive period, we are also working with our police and St John Ambulance colleagues to ensure we have additional medical support on key dates to reduce any additional pressure on our NHS services.”

The public are also being asked to play their part in reducing demand by practising self-care and using services such as local pharmacies, GP surgeries, NHS111 online or urgent treatment centres for medical issues — only calling for an ambulance in life-threatening emergencies, so that they stay available for people most in need.

EMAS logo (8141041)

Key Nottinghamshire-specific projects this winter include:

Working with St John Ambulance on their bespoke vehicle to support with the increased night time economy in Nottingham city centre throughout the festive period.

Exploring joint responding with Nottinghamshire Police in the city centre.

Agreed escalation processes now in place with system partners such as the hospitals and local mental health providers.

Providing two welfare vehicles for staff — one based at Queen’s Medical Centre and the other at King’s Mill Hospital.

Assigning colleagues to emergency departments during periods of intense pressure, to allow ambulance crews to return to patient response in the community and supporting staff with finishing long shifts on time.

Working to ensure every staff member has some respite over the festive period and developing winter rotas to support a better work/life balance.

Elsewhere, across all parts of the organisation, further steps have been taken to prepare for the busy winter months, including: