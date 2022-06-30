A new American candy shop has opened in Grantham.

The shop, which is named Cali Candy, opened today (Thursday) and is owned by Arujun Kumaranisanthan, bringing American sweets and treats to the people of Grantham.

Hari Kumaranisanthan, brother to Arujun said: "We’re targetting American candy and American snacks, just because you don’t really get much of that in Grantham.

Hari Kumaranisanthan, brother of owner Arujun Kumaranisanthan who has opened Cali Candy today (Thursday June 30) on Watergate, Grantham. (57679840)

"It’s been quite a mission to actually get some of them but we’ve done our best and here we are now."

Cali Candy sells a mix of sweet and savoury products, as well as "vapes for the older market" Hari added.

Across Grantham, there is not much American candy on offer, so this new shop brings a new range of sweets to residents.

Hari Kumaranisanthan, brother of owner Arujun Kumaranisanthan who has opened Cali Candy today (Thursday June 30) on Watergate, Grantham. (57679796)

Hari added: "It’s something a little bit different because we’ve got a few sweet shops and the big supermarkets stock some of the stuff, but not really a wide enough range.

"So it’s something just a little bit different and people can come and get anything and everything really."

In the future, the shop will also be selling Hershey's chocolate milk and Reese's Peanut Butter chocolate.