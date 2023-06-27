A new smartphone app will guide people through the town’s landmarks and history.

The Trail Tale app is a guided walk where users can choose what to explore by following a set route or picking a series of highlights.

The app has been developed with government funding through the High Street Heritage Action Zone, funded by Historic England and South Kesteven District Council.

The Trail Tale app will guide people through the history of Grantham.

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of SKDC, said: “South Kesteven District Council is very pleased to have this opportunity to create such an exciting and relevant app, which is so widely accessible.

“Grantham’s Hidden History is always a popular trail with this route covering almost two miles, which should take around two hours if people choose the whole trail.

“The beauty of the new app is that you can dip in and out, choose to learn about only the street you are on, or pick your personal highlights to learn more about places you already know.

“This has been put together thanks to some amazing specialist local knowledge, shedding light on some fascinating local tales.”

Users will be guided around the town centre and see historic photographs, while also listening to an audio history.

Visitors will also see old maps, learn about what place names mean and also enjoy what the town has to offer in the present day.

Sites on the tour will include Dawson’s and Hurst’s Almshouses, the King’s School, the town’s Witham walk, Grantham House, St Wulfram’s, the story of the Blue Pig and Bee Hive inns and much more.

The app can be downloaded from usual provides including the App Store and Android.