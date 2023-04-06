An armed forces trail will be created in South Kesteven thanks to funding from a council.

South Kesteven District Council has allocated £58,023 to projects across the district as part of its share of the government's shared prosperity fund.

The projects were confirmed at a meeting of the council's fund board, with nearly £1 million still available to allocate to local groups.

Airborne Forces departed for Arnhem from RAF Barkston Heath in 1944. (57521710)

The Arnhem 1944 Fellowship has been allocated £4,000. This money will be used to establish an Arnhem and Airborne Forces trail across South Kesteven.

This will link with existing heritage around America’s 9th Group Troop Carrier Command, whose aircraft transported airborne troops to Holland from airfields around Grantham.

St Wulfram's Parochial Church Council has received £3,115 for necessary maintenance of the Grade I listed building. This will include replacing high-level window mesh to stop damage from pigeons.

It will also repair gutters, sumps and downpipes to prevent water damage to stonework.

Castle Bytham Village Hall will receive £20,242 to provide a modern energy-efficient heating system, insulation to vaulted ceilings, draught-free exterior doors and LED lighting.

Long Bennington Parish Council is set to get £9,689 for a new traffic calming system. There will be new village gateways to define the village entrance, exits and highlight the 30mph speed limit.

Caythorpe & Freiston Parish Council will receive £12,977 to install an automated winding and regulation system in St Vincent’s Church in Caythorpe.

The Open Door Baptist Church, in Deeping St James, will receive £8,000 to upgrade LED lighting alongside other work in the church.

Bids for funding can be made for projects which meet criteria for:

Building improvements

Green space and outdoor improvements

Culture, arts, and heritage initiatives

The SK Prosperity Fund is a part of the council's UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation from the government.

There are no fixed deadlines for applications and they are considered on a rolling basis until the annual allocation of funding ends.

Applications are open to town councils, parish councils, parish meetings, and community groups within South Kesteven.

To apply go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=16064

Community groups must be a group or organisation which works for public benefit. To be eligible, groups must have a formal constitution, and a dedicated bank account in the name of the group with two signatories that are unrelated.

National charities can apply if the entirety of the proposed project takes place within South Kesteven.

There is no upper or lower limit for bids within the fund.