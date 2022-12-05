The old school in Folkingham will be reopening as a creative arts school next year.

On January 17, 2023, The Old School, Market Place, Folkingham, will open as Folkingham Creative Arts (FCA), and will be run by Viki Barnes and upholsterer Hannah Weston Smith.

The school will be a "place where creatives and enthusiastic amateurs can come to learn new practical skills in an environment humming with inspiration," said Viki.

The school will open in January. (61105814)

She added: "Whether you would like to learn to reupholster a drop in seat, make a footstool or headboard, or maybe work on a bigger project, FCA will have a variety of courses to guide and teach you in the traditional skills of upholstery and furniture restoration.

"The Creative Arts are undoubtedly inspiring and give the opportunity to learn a new craft skill, create something, or restore a much loved piece of furniture. It is an incredibly rewarding and satisfying experience.

"As well as being excellent for mental health, more and more people are wanting to learn traditional skills so that they can revive and restore cherished belongings which can involve learning many transferable skills."

Hannah at the set of The Repair Shop. (61105809)

The school will offer upholstery courses running in six week blocks on Tuesdays and Fridays. There will be a maximum of six students per class, which will be taught by Hannah, who runs Hannah and Nails in Folkingham, and has also appeared on BBC's The Repair Shop.

Courses will be offered to adults but Viki and Hannah hope to have courses available for young people in the summer holidays.

The FCA website will go live soon, but for more information email Hannah and Viki at info@hannahandnails.co.uk.