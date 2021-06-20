It has been nearly two months since Father Clay Roundtree was formally licensed by the Bishop of Grantham and moved to town as the first associate rector at St Wulfram’s Church.

In that time he has been warmly welcomed by the local community.

Reporter Tracey Davies met with Fr Clay on Friday to hear more about his move and his plans for the future within his new parish.

Father Clay Roundtree (48104560)

Can you tell us a bit about your background?

I was born and raised in Oklahoma, and graduated from the University of Oklahoma, with a BA in fine art. I met my wife at Sheffield University where I was an exchange student in 1996 and we were wed in 1997.

After graduation, a scholarship enabled me to take an MA in ethnomusicology at the University of York.

Father Clay Roundtree (48284526)

What brought you to Grantham?

After spending 14 years as the vicar at the St Francis of Assisi Church, Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on-Tees, I was just ready for a completely new challenge. Grantham seemed to offer everything I wanted. My family were all very supportive about the move and we have all been very excited about our new start.

What will your role involve?

There’s never been an associate rector at St Wulfram’s Church and I’m pleased that having me here will enable Fr Stuart [Cradduck, rector] to work more widely across the diocese, perhaps in those places where church numbers are more down. I will be responsible for more of the day to day running of St Wulfram’s. There are so many great things going on within the church and at Grantham House and it’s exciting to be part of it all.

Fr Clay Roundtree was licensed by the Bishop of Grantham, Nicholas Chamberlain, right, at a ceremony in St Wulfram's Church with Fr Stuart Cradduck, left. (46942926)

How have you found your first few weeks?

I have received a very warm welcome from the congregation. It has been tricky at times with having to conduct some meetings by Zoom, but I am keen to get going and to hit the ground running. Covid has posed many challenges, especially with the Government always moving the goal posts. In order for St Wulfram’s to continue to grow for people of all ages, we need to be able to open it again to visitors, concerts and community events.

What makes you proud to be at St Wulfram’s?

It’s a great joy. It is a place that has national significance, including the falcons, the height of the spire and being home to the Trigge library which dates back to the 1590s. It is big enough to put on events that wouldn’t be out of place at a cathedral. I also love working within the schools. As a guitarist, I enjoy teaching music to children and hope to provide more musical opportunities.

What’s next?

Covid has enabled the team at the church to master new skills and tricks. By using video equipment we are able to broadcast to the world and forge new links. I have relatives in America that I know watch. I also know of former Grantham residents who now live in New Zealand who like to tune in, but our first love will always be the people of Grantham.

In addition, I have always been interested in mindfulness and would like to set up an ‘introduction to meditation’ group in the near future. It is scientifically proven that prayer creates a sense of personal wellbeing, so this is something I am going to explore when restrictions ease.

Fr Clay’s arrival has been a welcome addition to the team at St Wulfram’s Church and in particular to Fr Stuart, who said:

“Since becoming a strategic development church for the diocese the role of St Wulfram’s and my role has changed. As well as continuing to serve the people of Grantham we have a wider responsibility to the whole of Lincolnshire. Fr Clay’s appointment was in recognition of this. So I’ll be working in partnership with Fr Clay as he now begins to lead St Wulfram’s in its pastoral care and development.