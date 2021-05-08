St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham has a new associate rector.

Father Clay Roundtree was formally licensed this week by the Bishop of Grantham. Fr Clay has moved with his family from North Yorkshire.

Fr Clay was born and raised in Oklahoma, and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, with a BA in fine art. After graduation, a scholarship enabled him to take an MA in ethnomusicology at the University of York.

Fr Clay Roundtree was licensed by the Bishop of Grantham, Nicholas Chamberlain, right, at a ceremony in St Wulfram's Church with Fr Stuart Cradduck, left. (46942926)

He trained for ordination at St Stephen’s House where he gained a BA in theology from the University of Oxford as well as a postgraduate certificate in ministry. He served his title and first incumbency in the Diocese of York, both within busy parishes on Teesside.

Rev Clay Roundtree. (46895292)

He has written a book on prayer for Canterbury Press and has held a variety of roles in the last 17 years of ordained ministry. Fr Clay married Frances in 1997 and they have three sons. He enjoys playing guitar in a variety of genres, especially jazz.