Plans for a battery recycling scheme could take a step forward tomorrow (Tuesday).

South Kesteven District Council will discuss the scheme in a cabinet meeting tomorrow (November 7).

The scheme would involve collecting batteries and single use vapes being separated from regular waste, reducing the risk of bin lorry fires.

Recyclable waste alight in Grantham Road, Ingoldsby in July 2023.

It would cost £13,000, with £8,000 spent on converting council vehicles and a further £5,000 for public information about battery and vape recycling.

In a report to the cabinet meeting by Adrian Ash, interim director of operations and public protection, he said: “Concerns were raised in respect of the safe recycling of batteries as a result of an incident in March 2023, when a refuse vehicle was forced to empty its smoking and smouldering contents onto the ground in Ingoldsby.

“The source cannot be confirmed but may have been due to a suspected spark caused by a domestic battery or a single use vape.

"South Kesteven District Council take the safety of our waste/recycling operatives very seriously and want to do everything possible to mitigate any risk to them.

"In addition, recycling can help to extract the raw materials from used batteries and support the move towards a circular economy."

The scheme would involve a kerbside collection where householders will provide their own plastic bags with batteries in for collection and these will be able to be put out for collection with all bins or bags.

Currently, people should dispose of batteries in dedicated battery bins at retailers or a household waste recycling centre.