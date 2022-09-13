Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

New beauty and wellness business opens on Grantham High Street

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:34, 13 September 2022
 | Updated: 13:35, 13 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A new beauty and wellness business, which has "the population in mind", has opened on the Grantham High Street.

Roxie’s Beauty and Wellness opened on Saturday, September 10, and offers beauty and health products, pain management and even a "cozy" gym downstairs.

Owner Roxie De La Motta said: "I offer products that mainly go towards health and pain. I also have beauty products.

Business Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE