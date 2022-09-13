New beauty and wellness business opens on Grantham High Street
Published: 13:34, 13 September 2022
| Updated: 13:35, 13 September 2022
A new beauty and wellness business, which has "the population in mind", has opened on the Grantham High Street.
Roxie’s Beauty and Wellness opened on Saturday, September 10, and offers beauty and health products, pain management and even a "cozy" gym downstairs.
Owner Roxie De La Motta said: "I offer products that mainly go towards health and pain. I also have beauty products.