A new beauty business aims to be the “one stop for all your beauty needs”.

Crystal Beauty, in Wharf Road, officially opened on Saturday (November 11) with a “successful” opening event.

After years of running her business from home, Krystyna Wasilewska teamed up with nail specialist Monika Leśniewska and botox specialist Matthew Turcotti to open in Wharf Road.

Left to right: Monika Leśniewska, Matthew Turcotti and Krystyna Wasilewska

Krystyna said: “We have created an all in one spot for all your beauty needs.

“We wanted to make sure that people in Grantham can receive a luxury experience at all price points.

A look inside Crystal Beauty

“Our team uses the highest quality product and our expertise guarantees long lasting results.

“We believe that beauty is more than skin deep, our goal is for our clients to leave us feeling confident and beautiful inside and out at any age.

“We welcome everyone to come over and have a chat or a consultation if they are interested!”

A 'successful' opening event was held for Crystal Beauty.

Alongside botox and nail services, Crystal Beauty offers facials, hydrafacials, aesthetic treatments and other skin treatments.