A new board will be responsible for planning and co-ordinating the county's healthcare.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which was formed in 2020, has now become the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, which held its first public meeting today.

It will be responsible for the provision of the county's health services along with managing the NHS budget. It also aims to develop a plan with partners and the public to meet the health needs of Lincolnshire residents.

John Turner, chief officer for Lincolnshire's four Clinical Commissioning Groups. Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust. (57699933)

The board will be made up of not only those from within the organisation, but also featuring representatives from local NHS trusts, primary care, local authorities, voluntary organisations and community providers.

The CCG was dissolved after Parliamentary approval and Royal Assent of the new Health and Care Act 2022, which outlines how 'effective collaboration and better partnership working will become commonplace in local health and care systems'.

John Turner, Chief Executive of NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, said: "I want to say a huge thank you for all the support and input we have received from our staff, partners, local people, and communities during our time as a Clinical Commissioning Group.

"We look forward to continuing to build on the great work that is happening across the county to deliver better health and care services and outcomes for Lincolnshire people for years to come through our ICB.”