A photographer and author's latest book explore the journey of the River Witham.

Jon Fox has published 'The Witham: Lincolnshire’s River' to follow his two previous books on the county's landscape.

Based in Lincoln, Jon has published a third volume in his series on Lincolnshire, which follows the River Witham on its unusual course through the county from its source near South Witham to the North Sea coast in the Wash.

The Witham: Lincolnshire's River, by Jon Fox. (60585770)

Also encompassing tributary rivers including the Till, Slea and Bain, the book explores the varied landscapes of the Witham and its catchment, as well as historic towns on the rivers including Lincoln, Grantham, Sleaford, Horncastle and Boston.

The book is illustrated throughout with Jon’s own photographs and highlights the remarkable history of the river, including its geology, ecology, archaeology and architecture.

The river’s drainage history adds another dimension of interest, including the ancient Car Dyke and the fiercely contested reclamation of the Witham Fens.

Ten chapters make up the book, each covering a section of the Witham’s course and surrounding landscape, plus an introductory essay that provides an overview of the river.

Each chapter contains a specially-produced map and references for further reading on the themes covered.

The Witham: Lincolnshire’s River is available in local book shops and visitor attractions and can be ordered through the author’s website, www.greenploverbooks.co.uk

Jon started school in Sleaford before moving with his parents to Melton Mowbray.