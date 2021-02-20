An Ancaster businesswoman has penned a book about what it takes to develop and launch a business during lockdown.

Ladey Adey has published the book entitled Successful Business Networking Online, which offers top tips for those considering starting to network online.

Ladey has written nine books, and has published numerous non-fiction books for other authors. She is also the host of the Ladey Adey Show, a podcast series all about books.

Ladey Adey is from Ancaster. (44394482)

She began her professional career in the 1980’s as a typesetter, layout artist and designer for technical publications.

Ladey conceived and wrote this book during lockdown, during which she attended, on average, 37 business networking groups every month and sought insight from seasoned professionals.

The book “Successful Business Networking’ contains industry leaders providing their insights and backgrounds plus useful insights for new entrepreneurs looking to create thriving businesses.

Successful Business Networking Online. (44394485)

Ladey said: “Turning to peers for advice and assistance has been the direct response by individuals who are looking to grow their business during the continued lockdown. Our small businesses need to survive and thrive and employing a networking strategy is a superb way to do this.”

Find out more about the book by visiting: www.ladeyadey.com