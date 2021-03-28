New book shines more light on Grantham's historic Trigge Library in St Wulfram's Church

A new book by Dr Brian Stagg brings together fresh thoughts and research into a unique national treasure that is the Trigge Library at St Wulfram’s Church.

The book, of 33 pages, is divided into three main sections, the Library, the Founder and the Books. It is illustrated with 16 photographs, of which the majority are by Roger Sleigh. Brian sheds light on Francis Trigge and his family, and their Lincolnshire connections. Some of the rarer books are discussed and set in the international context of their printing in the late 15th to 17th centuries.

Brian became custodian of the library two years ago after being a reader at the church. He decided to write the booklet as a lot of research has been done in the 30 or so years since a previous book was written on the library, which is the oldest public reference library in the country.

The Trigge Library by Dr Brian Stagg. (45552704)

Brian said: “It seemed to me it would be a good idea and a good project during lockdown to write a new guide.”

It is hoped the library will soon be open again once lockdown is eased.

The booklet costs £5 in aid of the Friends of St Wulfram’s Church. Copies may be posted out of the area at £2 for delivery in the UK.

Email John Manterfield at jbmanterfield1955@gmail.com with your name and address and the number of copies requested. He will then send by email the details of the Friends of St Wulfram’s bank account for a BACS payment.