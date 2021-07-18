An author has blown the ‘half-time’ whistle on women’s mid-life mental wellbeing.

Colsterworth author, Lucy Griffin-Stiff, is set to release a self-help book, The Create a Life you Love Journal – The Ultimate Life and Mindset Makeover, on July 27 to help women over 40 let go of their ‘mental baggage’ so they can live the best second half of their life possible.

Lucy, life change and mindset coach, wrote the book during the pandemic to help people who had been re-evaluating their lives, lost jobs or struggled with wellbeing to figure out their future and transform their mindset.

Lucy Grifffin-Stiff, an author from Colsterworth (49034229)

Described by Lucy as ‘hybrid’, it is part book, part coaching exercises and part journal.

The 44-year-old said: “What started as a blog series to help during lockdown soon escalated as I decided to turn it into a book, but a book with a difference.

“A book where you actually do the work to change your life from the inside, out.

“I’m breaking all the rules on not writing in books as this is part journal too and designed to write in, that way you don’t just read it, put it down and forget it.

“You do the work, that’s what makes the difference.”

The hardback book, which costs £25, is can be pre-ordered now from www.lucygriffinstiff.com and will soon be made available in paperback on Amazon too.