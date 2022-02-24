The Greggs Foundation has announced the opening of a new Breakfast Club at National Junior School in Grantham.

The new club will offer 20 children who need it, a free, nutritional breakfast before school to help pupils to be prepared for the day ahead.

Breakfast will include toast, low sugar cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk. As well as providing a nutritious morning meal, the club aims to encourage children to enjoy themselves and engage with school staff and the education system.

Greggs Foundation has announced a new Breakfast Club at the National Junior School in Grantham (photo provided). (55103178)

Launched in 1999, the Greggs Foundation’s Breakfast Club programme has grown to serve wholesome, free breakfasts to around 40,000 children every school day, at over 700 Clubs across the UK. So far the programme has served over 58 million free meals with an ambition to support 1,000 Breakfast Clubs by 2025, serving 70,000 free, nutritious meals each school day, as announced in The Greggs Pledge in 2021.

Lynne Hindmarch, breakfast club manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new Breakfast Club at National Junior School.

“Through Breakfast Clubs such as this, we’re able to support over 40,000 children each day nationally, and new openings like the one at National Junior School are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

Greggs Foundation (55102780)

The average Breakfast Club costs £3,000 to set up and run for an academic year. In May 2021, Greggs ran its latest annual Breakfast Club Appeal, during which over £120,000 was raised by Greggs colleagues and customers in just two weeks to support the cause – enabling the Greggs Foundation to provide 480,000 children with a free breakfast.

Following the success of the Breakfast Club Appeal, customers at Greggs stores nationwide can now donate a free breakfast to a child in need at one of Greggs’ Breakfast Clubs at any time of year.

Customers simply need to tell a team member they want to “donate a breakfast for 25p” when they’re making a purchase, with donations going towards extending the programme.