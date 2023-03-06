A new bubble tea business is opening this week and “offers something different” to Grantham.

The Boba Bar, in Market Place, is opening on Wednesday, offering bubble tea, fruit tea, hot drinks, waffles and more.

Bubble tea is traditionally a Taiwanese drink which is made by blending milk, fruit juices and fruit and adding chewy tapioca balls which sink to the bottom.

Owners of The Boba Bar in Grantham. Emily Liu (left) and Shane Dixon (right). (62807191)

Emily Liu, alongside her partner Shane Dixon, is “excited” for the business to open.

Emily, who lives in Grantham, said: “It’s all new to us, owning a business.

“My children love [bubble tea]. We used to have to travel to London as we didn’t have it in Grantham and we thought instead of us keep travelling all the time, let's open our own one.”

In the summer, The Boba Bar will also be adding slushies and milkshakes to its menu.

Emily added: “We want everyone to try it [bubble tea] because a lot haven’t tried it and people who have, they won’t have to travel out of town now.”

To find out more about The Boba Bar, go to its Facebook page.

The couple acquired the building in Market Place before Christmas, and have since been preparing for the opening.

The building is the former site of G. Skinner & Sons Butchers.

This closed down in November 2022.