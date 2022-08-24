New Taj Mahal Buffet Lounge in Grantham receives five-star hygiene rating
Published: 16:00, 24 August 2022
The Taj Mahal Buffet Lounge, which recently opened in Grantham, has been awarded a five-star hygiene rating.
The buffet restaurant opened on Thursday, July 21, after it replaced the former Fusion Buffet in The George Centre.
Raghu Dahal, managing director, said: "It means a lot to us because we believe our customers' heath comes first no matter what.
"We worked very hard making sure everything is cooked fresh and that our customers gets the correct service."
Raghu added: "We can assure customers you are in good hands now and won’t be disappointed."
In the future, the restaurant hopes to provide a delivery service for its customers.