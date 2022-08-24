The Taj Mahal Buffet Lounge, which recently opened in Grantham, has been awarded a five-star hygiene rating.

The buffet restaurant opened on Thursday, July 21, after it replaced the former Fusion Buffet in The George Centre.

Raghu Dahal, managing director, said: "It means a lot to us because we believe our customers' heath comes first no matter what.

The Taj Mahal Buffet Grantham has received a five star hygiene rating. Credit: Taj Mahal Buffet Grantham (58852798)

"We worked very hard making sure everything is cooked fresh and that our customers gets the correct service."

Raghu added: "We can assure customers you are in good hands now and won’t be disappointed."

In the future, the restaurant hopes to provide a delivery service for its customers.