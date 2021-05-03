A new buffet restaurant will open this month in the former Pizza Express premises in The George Centre.

Fusion Buffet will open on May 18, a day after the government allows more lockdown restrictions to be ease and indoor dining can start again.

The new restaurant is being opened by Nepalese brothers Manish and Ishan Acharya who are based in Peterborough.

The former Pizza Express in Grantham will become a buffet restaurant this month. Photo: Google (46791364)

The new restaurant will serve Nepalese, Indian, Oriental and Italian food.

Ishan has been involved in the restaurant business for the last 10 years and says he is now keen to start up his own business in Grantham.

This is a new venture for Manish who currently works as a telecoms field engineer. He previously served more than nine years in the British Army, 1st Royal Gurkha Rifles.

Manish said: "We are very excited to be opening in Grantham. We are working from morning to night fitting out the restaurant."

The restaurant will open from noon until 3pm and 4.30pm to 10pm, Monday to Thursday; from noon to 3pm and 4.30pm to 10.30pm on Fridays; noon to 10.30pm on Saturdays and from noon to 9pm on Sundays.

A midweek dinner will cost £13.99, and £14.99 on Friday and Saturday. A midweek lunch is £9.99 and £11.99 on Friday and Saturday. The buffet costs £12.99 all day on Sunday. Children aged three to eight eat half price. It is free for children under three.

Pizza Express in Grantham was one of 73 across the UK to permanently close, with a total of 1,100 jobs expected to go. The chain had a total of 454 outlets.