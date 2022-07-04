New burlesque chair dance classes are coming to Grantham in August.

The classes will be held at the Sir Isaac Newton Pub in Grantham on Mondays from 6.45pm until 7.45pm.

On a Facebook post announcing the new classes, Alisha Leggott, the instructor, said: "Burlesque classes are a fun and sexy way of building your confidence and self-esteem, while getting fit and meeting new people.

The Isaac Newton pub will host burlesque classes. (57701754)

"We focus on empowering people, and making them love their body and see what it’s capable of!"

All of the classes will be beginner-friendly and "all levels of fitness and experiences are welcome," Alisha added.

She also said: "If you feel the need to ask ‘am I too big’ ‘am I too unfit’ or any such question, the answer is no!

"People of all ages, abilities and sizes come to our classes - and not only do they love it, they do amazingly!

"There will always be a chair with your name on it! And I would love to have you join us for this routine!"

Each class will cost £5, and this can be paid by either cash or card on the door of the pub.

If you would like to find out more or how to join, go to the Facebook page here.

To sign up to the classes, you can sign up through this link.

Alisha said: "We dance in leggings, vest tops or T-shirts and bare feet but don’t let that stop you from grabbing your fishnets and favourite booty shorts to strut around class in like an absolute goddess!"