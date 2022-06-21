The Centrebus 24 service between Grantham and Newark will introduce revised bus timetables.

The change will take place from Sunday June 26, and will see changes made to its Saturday timetable.

This will se the 8:10am journey from Long Bennington to Grantham and the 16:40 and 18:00 journey from Grantham to Long Bennington no longer operating on a Saturday.

The Centrebus 24 service will be affected from Sunday 26 June.

Councillor Alexander Maughan announced these changes on Facebook, and there were many who were not happy with the news.

Comments on Coun Maughan's Facebook post included the bus service being called a "complete joke" and another commenting "How are people who work on a Saturday but who can't drive, supposed to get home from work?"

In response, Coun Maughan provided those who commented with a link to Call Connect, which provides tailored routes bookable in advance if people are unable to use a regular bus route.

To see the update bus timetable, you can see it here. Also, to use the Call Connect service, you can find it here.

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk