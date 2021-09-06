Bakkavor has teamed up with Stagecoach to provide buses for its workers in Grantham.

The daily bus service is one of five launched across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire today by the food manufacturing firm - and offers subsidised travel for employees in the autumn and winter.

The bus service will cover day, evening and night shifts - and Bakkavor says this is an initiative aimed at 'supporting colleagues that, in the past, have struggled getting transport to and from work'.

Stagecoach bus services have been launched for Bakkavor workers (50943090)

Bakkavor chief people officer Donna-Maria Lee said: “At Bakkavor, we’re immensely proud of our people and their hard work to maintain food supply to the UK’s leading supermarkets at such a critical time.

"The new subsidised bus service will extend job opportunities in the region by removing the travel barrier for those that would like to apply for work at Bakkavor.

"The service is also a thank you to existing members of staff, offering a safe, easy way to get to and from work - whilst also reducing the cost of their daily travel.”

Bakkavor is in the midst of a recruitment drive across the area - part of a push to offer 1,500 roles nationally.

The new bus routes are:

Bus service route 1: Boston town centre to Bakkavor Meals, Boston. All bus stops on route between: Boston bus station, Bargate Bridge, High Dyke Filling Station and Old Leake